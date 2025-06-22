St. Paul shooting injures 2 men, 1 boy after gunfire at rooftop pool area

article

The Brief Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in St. Paul. Police say the shooting happened at a rooftop pool area in the 100 block of Kellogg Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officers reported finding "a very chaotic scene" that included adults and juveniles.



Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds after shots rang out at a rooftop pool area in St. Paul on Saturday night.

3 people shot in St. Paul

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department said its officers responded to reports of gunfire at a rooftop pool area in the 100 block of Kellogg Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say they arrived at "a very chaotic scene" with "both adults and juveniles" before finding two people with gunshot wounds.

The two victims were treated at the hospital and are expected to survive.

A third gunshot victim arrived at the hospital a short time after the shooting. He is also expected to survive.

St. Paul police say two men and a boy were injured in the shooting but did not provide exact ages.

What we don't know:

Investigators are reportedly still working to identify the suspect or suspects.

Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been released.