St. Paul police investigate potential homicide near railroad tracks

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department is investigating its fifth homicide of 2026 after a man was found dead Monday morning. Around 11 a.m. a person called 911 after spotting a man lying between the railroad tracks near the 1400 block of Case Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found that he appeared to have suffered injuries caused by an edged weapon.



St. Paul police are investigating a potential homicide after a man was found lying between railroad tracks Monday morning.

St. Paul railroad tracks homicide

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department says just after 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25, a passerby called 911 after spotting a man lying between the railroad tracks near the 1400 block of Case Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found that he appeared to have suffered injuries caused by an edged weapon. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities say this is the fifth homicide of 2026 in St. Paul.

What's next:

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine his exact cause of death.