Man shot in St. Paul bar chased, fired back at gunman

The Brief A man was hurt after being shot inside a St. Paul bar late Saturday night. Despite being shot, police say the victim chased the gunman out of the bar and fired shots at the suspect with his own weapon. The victim is expected to survive his injuries. It's unclear if the suspect was struck by gunfire himself.



A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting inside the St. Paul Saloon late Saturday night, according to police.

St. Paul Saloon shooting

What we know:

St. Paul police were called around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday for reports of the shooting inside the St. Paul Saloon near the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl Street.

At the bar, officers found a man who had been shot in the lower body.

The backstory:

Police learned that the suspect walked into the bar and shot the victim, and the victim, who was carrying a gun himself, then chased the shooter out of the bar himself. Officers say the victim fired several shots at the gunman as he ran away. Police searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

What's next:

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries, police say. Police are still looking for the suspect and say it's unclear if he was struck by the shots fired by the victim.