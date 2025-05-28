'Safe & strong University Avenue initiative' announced for St. Paul

article

The Brief Multiple law enforcement agencies are combining forces to improve safety along University Avenue and the Metro Green Line. Authorities say there will be a more visible law enforcement presence, along with service providers to guide people to resources. Metro Transit says it's partnering with city police and county prosecutors for the new initiative.



More Metro Transit officers, supported by city police and county deputies, are expected to have a visible presence along University Avenue and the Green Line in St. Paul as part of a new safety initiative.

Making University Avenue ‘Safe & Strong’

Big picture view:

The "Safe and Strong University Avenue initiative," announced by Metro Transit, aims to improve conditions by making more arrests for serious crime and referring people to alternatives to prosecution.

Metro Transit said St. Paul police and the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office are collaborating with them on the initiative.

In addition to arresting people for "serious criminal acts," there will also be service providers who are meant to guide people to addiction treatment and housing services.

The announcement adds that those who qualify will be referred to "behavioral health specialists and alternatives to prosecution, such as rehabilitation, treatment, and support services."

What they're saying:

Interim Metro Transit Police Department Chief Joe Dotseth released a statement saying, "Our proactive and community-oriented approach to policing is working across the Metro Transit system, and by pairing that approach with a new level of collaboration, we are confident we can make real progress along the Green Line."

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement, "This collaborative effort is about more than enforcement — it’s about restoring trust, ensuring safety, and creating a transit experience that works for everyone, from daily commuters to families and students."

Gloria Reyes, Ramsey County's deputy county manager, said in a statement, "We invite social service nonprofits and community organizations to reach out and join this effort. Together, we can strengthen the connections and resources that help all residents feel safe, supported, and seen."

Dig deeper:

More information on Metro Transit's Safety and Security Action Plan can be found by clicking here.