St. Paul Public Schools and University of St. Thomas team up for education

St. Paul Public School (SPPS) and the University of St. Thomas (UST) are teaming up to create a collaborative learning school to help future teachers and students.

Maxfield Elementary in St. Paul will partner with the UST to prepare future teachers by incorporating best practices for teaching and learning, while creating a student-centered learning environment starting in the 2023-24 school year, according to a press release.

"By working together, we believe this innovative model will enhance our students’ ability to think critically, pursue their dreams and change the world," said SPPS Superintendent Dr. Joe Superintendent Gothard.

UST students will work with Maxfield staff to help teach students and provide engaging educational opportunities. Meanwhile, St. Thomas's faculty will work with Maxfield teachers for research to help advance teaching practices in the profession.

"For our teacher candidates, this will be a truly immersive experience that helps to remove the gap between learning theory in the classroom and then applying those lessons in the field," said Dr. Amy Smith, St. Thomas’ School of Education interim dean. "St. Thomas students will gain the critical skills they need for their teaching careers, while providing more resources and tools for Maxfield teachers to support their students."

The schools will discuss the new partnership during an 11:30 a.m. press conference on Friday.