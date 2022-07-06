‘Janes Revenge’ vandalizes St. Paul clinic offering pregnancy services

For the second time in less than a month, a Twin Cities area pregnancy care non-profit organization had its building vandalized, with the graffiti being tied to the same group.

On Tuesday, Birthright St. Paul Inc. posted on its Facebook page photos of its building covered in spray paint with slogans such as "abort America," "blood on your hands" and "Janes revenge."

In June, a south Minneapolis clinic, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, also had its clinic vandalized with the credit being taken again by "Janes revenge."

"Clearly whomever did this has no concept of what Birthright actually does. There was no personal altercation, volunteers simply went in for their shift and found the building defaced," volunteer coordinator Julie Costa told FOX 9. "There are Birthrights all over the U.S. and Canada – they are non-political and have been helping girls and women in unplanned pregnancies with emotional and practical support since even before Roe v. Wade."

Jane's Revenge is a self-described militant group formed after a draft opinion from the Supreme Court said it would vote to overturn Roe which was leaked to Politico and published on May 2.

According to Birthright's site, they are a "non-profit charitable organization that has been providing love and support for over 50 years for women facing unplanned pregnancies."

