St. Paul Police trying to disperse groups causing property damage along University Avenue

St. Paul Police are working to disperse large groups of people that are causing damage to properties along University Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible as numerous businesses and facilities have closed as a result. They say the 1400 block of University Avenue and a business on the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue are the most affected areas.

The department is reporting that rocks, bricks and bottles are being thrown at squad cars that have sustained damage.

The looting started when a group of 50-60 people tried to overrun a Target store in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul before groups started moving east on University Avenue. St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said officers arrived at the Target around 11:30 a.m. People dropped the goods they had in hand and ran away.

Soon after, another group of people tried to ransack a Foot Locker store on University Avenue across the street. Police are still in the area patrolling Thursday afternoon as the looters have started a standoff with St. Paul Police.

Looting and protesting were reported in other areas on University Avenue.

At the State Capitol, Senators and staff were told to leave the Capitol complex in the "interest of public safety" for fear that protesters were heading that way.

The St. Paul looting attempts came after a night of protests turned into violence, destruction and looting in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story.