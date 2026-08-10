St. Paul PD: Man pointed apparent handgun at cops before police shooting outside Regions Hospital

The Brief St. Paul police shot a man outside Regions Hospital Monday morning following a domestic assault call involving an armed individual. Police were initially told the man was armed and outside the hospital, police say he pointed an object that appeared to be a handgun at officers. Police could not confirm Monday whether the object was an actual gun or just something that resembled one.



St. Paul police say a man wanted in a domestic assault pointed an object that police believed was a handgun at officers before being shot by police Monday morning outside Regions Hospital.

Regions Hospital shooting

What we know:

Police said they responded around 9:15 a.m. to a report of a domestic assault on the 400 block of Temperance Street in downtown St. Paul, about five blocks southeast of Regions.

At the scene, officers were told the man involved in the attack had left the scene and was armed.

Police tracked the suspect to the 200 block of East 12th Street, just outside Regions Hospital. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., police say there was an "encounter [that] resulted in a shooting involving Saint Paul Police."

(FOX 9)

Local perspective:

During a briefing Monday afternoon, police say they found the man in the area of 12th Street and Jackson Avenue. At that point, the man tried to run away again and police say he "pulled what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it directly at officers."

At that point, officers fired their service weapons, striking the man in the hand and back. Officers provided first aid, and he was rushed inside the hospital where he is now being treated and expected to survive his injuries.

Investigation underway

Big picture view:

Police say no officers or bystanders were injured in the confrontation. The Minnesota BCA is now investigating the shooting and reviewing the use-of-force by officers. Officers were wearing body cameras and the video is in the hands of BCA investigators.

What we don't know:

Police weren't able to say whether the suspect actually had a gun or just something that looked like a weapon.