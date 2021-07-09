St. Paul police searching for missing 91-year-old woman

article

St. Paul police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a 91-year-old woman reported missing on Friday.

Police say 91-year-old Shoua, who has memory issues, was last seen Friday at 6:15 a.m. leaving her home on the 100 block of Biglow Lane in St. Paul North End neighborhood. At the time, she was wearing a grey and white checkered sweater and a white hat.

Police have been out searching for her but are asking members of the public to keep an eye out and call 911 if they spot Shoua.

She is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall and about 110 pounds.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 651-291-1111.