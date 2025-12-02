South Minneapolis business owners cautiously optimistic about new E-line

The Brief Metro Transit's new bus Rapid Transit route is scheduled to debut this weekend, but construction caused some hard times for business owners in south Minneapolis. The E-Line will replace the Route 6 bus line promising faster and more frequent service from Southdale to the University of Minnesota. Some business owners at 50th and France and Linden Hills hope the new route will bring more customers to their shopping districts.



Metro Transit’s new bus Rapid Transit route is scheduled to debut this weekend, but construction has caused some tough times for businesses in south Minneapolis.

The E-Line will replace Route 6, and promises faster and more frequent service from Southdale to the University of Minnesota. Metro Transit expects 3,000 people a day to ride the new E-Line bus rapid transit route.

‘We’re optimistic’

Local perspective:

For Victoria Ford, opening a bookstore for adults in Linden Hills was a fairytale, but soon "Comma, A Bookshop" will begin a new chapter, when it comes to customers getting to her business.

"Excited. It's been a long time coming. We had the construction last year and I'm just glad to see it ready and see what happens with people riding it," said Ford.

‘Construction was tough’

The backstory:

Later this week, Metro Transit will replace the 6 bus route with the new E-Line that will run from Southdale to the University of Minnesota.

The agency says the new bus rapid transit route will offer faster, more frequent service with fewer stops, as well as new bus shelters with heat, improved lighting, security cameras, emergency call boxes and real-time information about when the next bus will arrive.

"Specifically, this line has been in the planning since 2018, so we're really excited to bring these improvements to our customers," said Katie Roth, Director Of Arterial Bus Rapid Transit For Metro Transit.

Last year, FOX 9 showed you how construction on the project caused road closures and detours at 50th and France and Linden Hills, with some business owners saying their bottom line was down 60 percent.

The 50th and France Business Association says customers are slowly coming back, and it is cautiously optimistic the new E-Line will bring more people to the area

"It was unconscionable what happened. But we believe in forgiveness and we are excited for this line to come here and do all the things it says its going to do," said Rebecca Sorensen, Executive Director of the 50th & France Business Association.

‘Now we can celebrate’

What they're saying:

Ford is looking forward to closing the book on the project for good.

"As we invest in transit as a community, as a city, and we get people moving around outside of their cars. That keeps people on the streets walking between bus stops and that's better for foot traffic for stores like mine," said Ford.