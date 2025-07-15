St. Paul police search for endangered missing man
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are searching for a missing 41-year-old man, a disappearance authorities believe "may be suspicious."
Endangered missing person alert
What we know:
An endangered missing person alert was issued Tuesday for Nicholas Christianson, who was last seen on June 3 in the area of Larpenteur and White Bear avenues in St. Paul.
"We believe Nicholas’ situation may be suspicious," said police.
He is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911.
The Source: This story uses information from the St. Paul Police Department and Minnesota BCA.