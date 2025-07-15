Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul police search for endangered missing man

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 15, 2025 1:32pm CDT
St. Paul police are trying to locate missing 41-year-old Nicholas Christianson. He was last spotted on June 3, 2025. (Credit: SPPD) (Supplied)

The Brief

    • An endangered missing person alert was issued for Nicholas Christianson, 41, who was last seen on June 3 in St. Paul.
    • Police believe his situation "may be suspicious."
    • Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, or contact St. Paul police. 

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are searching for a missing 41-year-old man, a disappearance authorities believe "may be suspicious."

Endangered missing person alert

What we know:

An endangered missing person alert was issued Tuesday for Nicholas Christianson, who was last seen on June 3 in the area of Larpenteur and White Bear avenues in St. Paul. 

"We believe Nicholas’ situation may be suspicious," said police.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black shirt and blue jeans. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911. 

The Source: This story uses information from the St. Paul Police Department and Minnesota BCA. 

Missing PersonsSt. Paul