St. Paul police search for endangered missing man

article

The Brief An endangered missing person alert was issued for Nicholas Christianson, 41, who was last seen on June 3 in St. Paul. Police believe his situation "may be suspicious." Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, or contact St. Paul police.



St. Paul police are searching for a missing 41-year-old man, a disappearance authorities believe "may be suspicious."

Endangered missing person alert

What we know:

An endangered missing person alert was issued Tuesday for Nicholas Christianson, who was last seen on June 3 in the area of Larpenteur and White Bear avenues in St. Paul.

"We believe Nicholas’ situation may be suspicious," said police.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911.