St. Paul police release bodycam, surveillance footage of shooting at Regions Hospital

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department released footage of the Aug. 10 shooting at Regions Hospital. The footage shows an officer firing his department-issued rifle after yelling, "He's got a gun!" The suspect survived after being shot and the gun he was holding was found to be a Glock replica BB gun.



St. Paul police released body-worn camera footage of shooting at Regions Hospital that happened earlier this month.

READ MORE: St. Paul PD: Man pointed apparent handgun at cops before police shooting outside Regions Hospital

Bodycam footage of St. Paul shooting released

Local perspective:

Police say they were responding to a report of an assault and spotted the suspect near the entrance of the hospital.

The suspect reportedly had what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

The footage then showed the officer yelling, "He's got a gun!" before opening fire.

READ MORE: St. Paul officer identified in shooting of man with replica gun near Regions Hospital

Another angle from a surveillance camera shows the suspect walking near the hospital doors before officers confront him near the bushes.

Police say an officer opened fire when the suspect pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.

The suspect was then struck by gunfire, but survived.

The gun was later found to be a Glock replica BB gun.

What's next:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is still investigating the shooting.

How to watch the full video

Dig deeper:

Footage of the shooting released by police can be viewed here.