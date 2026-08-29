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Minnesota State Fair breaks two attendance records in a row

By
FOX 9
Minnesota State Fair
Published August 29, 2026 1:46 PM CDT
Published August 29, 2026 1:46 PM CDT
Onion ring vendor celebrates 70 years at State Fair
Onion ring vendor celebrates 70 years at State Fair

Onion ring vendor celebrates 70 years at State Fair

Everybody has their favorite foods at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and one vendor is celebrating 70 years this year serving one simple staple since 1956. FOX 9’s Shayne Wells has the story.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota State Fair set another attendance record for the second day in a row.
    • Fair officials say 204,065 people passed through the gates on Friday, Aug. 28, breaking a previous record of 171,233 fairgoers set in 2024.
    • This comes after the 155,185 fairgoers came out on Thursday, breaking a previous record of 138,875 fairgoers that was also set in 2024. 

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair recorded a record-breaking number of attendees on the second day of the great Minnesota Get-Together after record-breaking attendance on the first day.

READ MORE: Minnesota State Fair breaks Day 1 attendance record

State fair attendance 

By the numbers:

Fair officials say 204,065 people passed through the gates on Friday, Aug. 28, breaking a previous record of 171,233 fairgoers set in 2024.

Another all-time record was set on the first day, with 155,185 fairgoers coming out on Thursday, breaking a previous record of 138,875 fairgoers that was also set in 2024. 

Details can be found here. 

Dig deeper:

A late Labor Day is spurring some families to make the most of this final stretch of summer.

Mild temperatures are also seen as a contributor to the larger crowds, and even early-morning rain couldn't keep fairgoers away on Saturday. 

The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Fair and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

Minnesota State FairFalcon HeightsMinnesota