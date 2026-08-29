Minnesota State Fair breaks two attendance records in a row
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair recorded a record-breaking number of attendees on the second day of the great Minnesota Get-Together after record-breaking attendance on the first day.
READ MORE: Minnesota State Fair breaks Day 1 attendance record
State fair attendance
By the numbers:
Fair officials say 204,065 people passed through the gates on Friday, Aug. 28, breaking a previous record of 171,233 fairgoers set in 2024.
Another all-time record was set on the first day, with 155,185 fairgoers coming out on Thursday, breaking a previous record of 138,875 fairgoers that was also set in 2024.
Dig deeper:
A late Labor Day is spurring some families to make the most of this final stretch of summer.
Mild temperatures are also seen as a contributor to the larger crowds, and even early-morning rain couldn't keep fairgoers away on Saturday.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Fair and previous FOX 9 reporting.