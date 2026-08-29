Minnesota State Fair breaks two attendance records in a row

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair set another attendance record for the second day in a row. Fair officials say 204,065 people passed through the gates on Friday, Aug. 28, breaking a previous record of 171,233 fairgoers set in 2024. This comes after the 155,185 fairgoers came out on Thursday, breaking a previous record of 138,875 fairgoers that was also set in 2024.



The Minnesota State Fair recorded a record-breaking number of attendees on the second day of the great Minnesota Get-Together after record-breaking attendance on the first day.

READ MORE: Minnesota State Fair breaks Day 1 attendance record

State fair attendance

By the numbers:

Fair officials say 204,065 people passed through the gates on Friday, Aug. 28, breaking a previous record of 171,233 fairgoers set in 2024.

Another all-time record was set on the first day, with 155,185 fairgoers coming out on Thursday, breaking a previous record of 138,875 fairgoers that was also set in 2024.

Details can be found here.

Dig deeper:

A late Labor Day is spurring some families to make the most of this final stretch of summer.

Mild temperatures are also seen as a contributor to the larger crowds, and even early-morning rain couldn't keep fairgoers away on Saturday.