Minnesota weather: Pleasant Friday before storm chances return Saturday

The Brief Expect filtered sunshine and pleasant warmth Friday with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight into early Saturday. The heat and humidity build on Sunday with heat index values in the low 90s.



Friday brings low humidity and filtered sunshine before shower and thunderstorm chances return early Saturday in Minnesota.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a quiet Friday as patchy morning fog clears for a bright afternoon under a thin veil of high clouds. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s across much of the state. Far southwestern Minnesota could reach the upper 80s, while the Twin Cities metro tops out around 84 degrees.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s as the cloud cover starts to increase.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

A warm front moving across Minnesota brings widely scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Saturday morning. Those storms will push off to the east, leaving behind a drier but more humid afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Heat and humidity build Sunday as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the low 90s.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s heading into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)