St. Paul police arrest woman in shooting death of 23-year-old man

St. Paul police said they have made an arrest in connection to the October shooting death of 23-year-old David Isaac in the city’s West Side neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 23 on the 400 block of South Clinton Avenue South. When law enforcement responded to the scene just after midnight, they found Isaac with an apparent gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Paul Police Department posted on social media on Friday saying officers arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of murder, and she remains in Ramsey County Jail.

The woman has not been officially charged.