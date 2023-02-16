St. Paul Police investigating fatal shooting in west side neighborhood

article

A man was fatally shot in St. Paul Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 3:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Stryker Avenue. On the scene, officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was transported to Regions Hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to police. The Ramsey Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity and cause of death.

SPPD video management unit is working to gather all surveillance footage in the area. Homicide investigators are working to determine the events that lead up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 651-266-5650.

This is the third homicide investigation for the city of St. Paul in 2023.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

