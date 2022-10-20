St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-Phalen neighborhood

St. Paul police say they are investigating the circumstances that left two men dead Thursday afternoon in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers were called out to a home on Lawson Avenue East near Duluth Street around 4:30 p.m. for the incident.

Officers found two men with serious injuries at the home on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue. Officers say they secured the scene and quickly called in medics, who ultimately pronounced both victims dead.

Right now, police have not released how the men were killed and whether it was a shooting, stabbing, or otherwise. They say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. The medical examiner will also identify the victims.

Since the beginning of the year, police say there have been four calls to that address for "mundane" incidents – which police say wasn't indicative of the violence that would occur Thursday evening.

One man was arrested near the scene, officers say.