St. Paul passes Juneteenth resolution honoring ‘Black freedom and resilience’

The Brief The St. Paul City Council adopted a resolution honoring Juneteenth as an annual celebration of Black freedom and resilience. The resolution recognizes local organizations empowering Black youth and families. Residents are encouraged to commemorate Juneteenth through education, celebration and supporting Black-owned businesses.



The St. Paul City Council has officially recognized Juneteenth, highlighting what is says are the city’s "commitment to racial equity and celebrating Black history and achievement."

St. Paul adopts Juneteenth resolution

What we know:

On Wednesday, the city council passed a resolution recognizing Juneteenth as "an annual city celebration of Black freedom, liberation and resilience."

The resolution is said to "affirm the city’s commitment to advancing racial equity, investing in people and place, empowering Black youth and removing barriers to opportunity."

The resolution specifically honors 30,000 Feet, the Miss Juneteenth Minnesota State Pageant and Life-Skills Workshops for their work empowering Black youth and families through leadership, mentorship, education and cultural pride.

The backstory:

Signed into law as the "Juneteenth National Independence Day Act" by President Joe Biden in 2021, Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced freedom for more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans.

What they're saying:

"Juneteenth is a day of both remembrance and resolve. We honor the extraordinary courage and perseverance of Black Americans who endured generations of slavery and continued struggle, and we recognize that the legacy of that history is still present in communities like St. Paul, most visibly in the harm caused by redlining, racial covenants, and the destruction of Rondo through I-94. As a city, we reaffirm our responsibility to learn from that history and to continue advancing policies and investments that build a more just, inclusive, and opportunity-rich future for every resident," Council President Rebecca Noecker said in a statement following the resolution's passage.

Big picture view:

From Moorhead to Rochester, several communities throughout Minnesota will be hosting Juneteenth celebrations. You can find a list of events here.