Minnesota Juneteenth events: Celebrations commemorate 161st anniversary in 2026

The Brief Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. The date became a federal holiday in 2021, and is now widely recognized by states and private companies. Below is a list of celebrations that can be found throughout Minnesota this year.



It's been 161 years since freedom reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, and celebrations will be held all throughout Minnesota to commemorate the federal holiday.

Minnesota Juneteenth events

What we know:

From Moorhead to Rochester, below is a list of events that can be found to commemorate Juneteenth throughout Minnesota:

Edina

The city says to come celebrate "community, culture and freedom" at its 2026 Juneteenth Celebration held at Centennial Lakes Park on Friday, June 19, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Edina Anti-Racism Collective, the free, family-friendly celebration honors Juneteenth with live performances, community resource tables, local art, food and wine vendors, and opportunities to connect with neighbors.

Maple Grove

The city says celebrate Juneteenth with an evening of music, dance, entertainment, community activities, and food/product vendors at this free community event from 5 to 9 p.m., at Town Green (7991 Main Street).

Minneapolis

Held in Bethune Park on Saturday, June 13, from 12 to 6 p.m., organizers say they are planning a lineup of entertainment, food and merch vendors, and more. Partners include the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center and NAACP MPLS.

Moorhead

The fifth annual Moorhead Juneteenth celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM) Campus Mall, featuring food trucks, entertainment, inflatable games, and a variety of vendors. The City of Moorhead will also present its community champion award.

St. Anthony

The Three Rivers Parks District will host the "freedom remembered, community alive" event on June 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Silverwood Park, with a "fun-filled evening celebrating Juneteenth." The event says it will "recognize the moment when freedom was finally announced to the last enslaved African Americans and calls attention to both the promise and the unfinished work of democracy."

Festivities will include live music by Obi Original and the Black Atlantics, a local market featuring community resources and vendors, food available for purchase from a local food truck, drop-in art-making activities and an interactive space for youth.

St. Cloud

The annual celebration held at Lake George Municipal Park on Jun 19, from 12 to 7 p.m. will offer a day of games, live music and Grill Off competition, food trucks, a basketball tournament and more.

St. Paul

The fifth annual celebration, dubbed "The Reckoning," will be held on June 19 at Minnesota's State Capitol grounds, featuring free entertainment, and offering legal, civil rights, and food resources for those who attend.

Rochester

The "Juneteenth Jubilee Breakfast" will be held at the Empire Event Center from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with a breakfast spread to celebrate "Freedom Day" with those who choose to attend. Barbershop Talk and Social Services will be hosting the "joyful community gathering featuring reflections on freedom and our local Black legacy."

What’s open and closed

Mail delivery

Post offices will be closed on Thursday, which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service.

Packages from other delivery services could still be expected. FedEx and UPS both have Juneteenth on their holiday delivery schedule, though operations will be running on both days for both delivery services.

Banks

The Federal Reserve is observing Juneteenth on Thursday, which means most banks will be closed.

Government offices

All federal offices and schools will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.