Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Isanti County, Nicollet County, Martin County, Anoka County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Benton County, Redwood County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Kandiyohi County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Wright County, Renville County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Todd County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Chisago County, Stearns County, Brown County, Pope County, Swift County, Le Sueur County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Rock County, East Polk County, South Beltrami County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, Wadena County, Hubbard County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, West Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Wilkin County, Mahnomen County, Clay County, Pennington County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, East Otter Tail County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Beltrami County

St. Paul parishioners elated over first American pope

By
Published  May 8, 2025 9:33pm CDT
Religion
FOX 9

St. Paul Catholics elated over 1st American pope

Parishioners in St. Paul gathered for mass to celebrate Pope Leo XIV becoming the first pope from the United States. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has the full story.

The Brief

    • Archbishop Bernard Hebda on Thursday led a service celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV.
    • Dozens filled the pews at the Cathedral of St. Paul for the mass.
    • Parishioners said they did not expect the new pontiff to be an American.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Parishioners gathered at the Cathedral of St. Paul on Thursday evening for a mass celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in the Catholic Church’s history. 

St. Paul parishioners surprised, hopeful after Pope Leo XIV’s election

Twin Cities Bishop reacts to new American Pope

Bishop Kevin Kenney of the Archdiocese of St. Paul - Minneapolis reacts to Leo XIV being the first American elected as Pope.

What parishioners are saying:

For the first time in its 2,000-year history, the papal conclave elected an American pontiff, surprising many around the world, including parishioners in St. Paul.   

"I was driving and I just — I started crying. I just was so happy," said Sue Knight of Shoreview. "To think that it’s an American pope — never had an American pope before."

Others agreed. 

"I never really thought that that would happen," said Sandy Sirany of Shoreview. 

"I’m very happy," said Patricia Stotzheim of Oakdale.  

READ MORE: Pope Leo XIV posted about George Floyd, JD Vance

What the archbishop is saying:

"A neighbor was saying, ‘I always knew he was going to be the first American pope….’" Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis told the crowd. "Today, with the election of Pope Leo XIV, our church is given once again a father upon whom we can depend."

ReligionSt. Paul