St. Paul parishioners elated over first American pope

Parishioners gathered at the Cathedral of St. Paul on Thursday evening for a mass celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in the Catholic Church’s history.

St. Paul parishioners surprised, hopeful after Pope Leo XIV’s election

What parishioners are saying:

For the first time in its 2,000-year history, the papal conclave elected an American pontiff, surprising many around the world, including parishioners in St. Paul.

"I was driving and I just — I started crying. I just was so happy," said Sue Knight of Shoreview. "To think that it’s an American pope — never had an American pope before."

Others agreed.

"I never really thought that that would happen," said Sandy Sirany of Shoreview.

"I’m very happy," said Patricia Stotzheim of Oakdale.

What the archbishop is saying:

"A neighbor was saying, ‘I always knew he was going to be the first American pope….’" Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis told the crowd. "Today, with the election of Pope Leo XIV, our church is given once again a father upon whom we can depend."