St. Paul officer injured after crashing squad car into apartment building

The Brief A St. Paul police officer crashed a squad car into a brick apartment building near Thomas Avenue and Milton Street. The State Patrol reported that the officer swerved to avoid another driver prior to colliding with the building. The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.



A St. Paul police officer was hospitalized early Thursday morning after crashing a squad car into an apartment building.

Squad car crash

What happened:

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened near the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Milton Street in St. Paul.

As the officer was driving east on Thomas Avenue, they "swerved to avoid another driver that was southbound from Milton Street to eastbound Thomas Avenue," explained the state patrol.

While the drivers did not crash, the officer collided with a light pole then struck the outside of a brick apartment building, causing some damage.

The officer was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Minnesota State Patrol is the lead agency in this investigation, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A St. Paul squad car crashed into an apartment building at Thomas Avenue and Milton Street. From: FOX 9