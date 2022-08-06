St. Paul natural gas fire likely caused by lightning strike prompts evacuation

Firefighters evacuated homes and businesses after a natural gas fire in a St. Paul neighborhood was believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

The St. Paul Fire Department was at the scene of a fire on Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday. Part of the street, grass and a nearby fence appeared to be on fire, as seen in a video posted by the department.

Firefighters were going door to door, evacuating nearby structures while waiting for Xcel Energy to arrive at the scene. Residents were allowed to return to their homes after the gas lines were shut down and the fire was put out.

The fire burned a section of a wood fence but did not appear to reach any of the nearby homes, according to FOX 9 photographer Vanshay Murdock who was at the scene.

The St. Paul Fire Department said they suspect the fire was caused by a lightning strike.