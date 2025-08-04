St. Paul mayoral race: Melvin Carter files for re-election

article

The Brief St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Monday he's running for re-election in November. He's seeking his third term. State Rep. Kaohly Vang her also announced she's running for mayor. St. Paul uses ranked-choice voting, and mayors serve four-year terms without limits.



The City of St. Paul will elect its next mayor in a Nov. 4, 2025 election.

On Monday, Melvin Carter officially filed for re-election.

Melvin Carter files

What we know:

Carter will be seeking his third term as the leader of St. Paul.

He replaced Chris Coleman in 2017 after Coleman, who had the seat since 2006, decided not to run for a fourth term. In 2017, Carter earned 50.86% of the vote over Pat Harris and Dai Thao.

In 2021, Carter earned 61.63% of the vote to beat out Dino Guerin, Paul Langenfeld and Bill Hosko and earn his second term.

Mayor Carter’s office says his next campaign will focus on getting tools to address the fentanyl crisis, ensure safe and accessible public spaces, get better pay for union jobs, continue revitalizing downtown and providing quality housing.

Carter is currently leading the City of St. Paul through a cyberattack that has impacted internal systems and forced residents to go to city offices in-person for permits and to make payments that are normally electronic.

Rep. Kaohly Vang Her announces run

Why you should care:

Carter will have some competition, as State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her on Monday announced her run for St. Paul mayor. The 52-year-old worked for Carter as a policy director in his first term as mayor.

Her is now a State Rep. in District 64A of the Minnesota Legislature, which includes the Macalester-Groveland, Cathedral Hill, Lexington-Hamilton and Merriam Park neighborhoods.

She made headlines in June, when during the legislative session she said on the floor, "My family broke the law to come here." She was referencing MinnesotaCare cuts to undocumented immigrants. The comment fueled speculation she was undocumented, but she is a U.S. citizen who was a Hmong refugee from Laos in the 1970s. She became a naturalized citizen in junior high school.

How the election works

Dig deeper:

St. Paul chooses its mayor through ranked-choice voting. Mayors serve four-year terms, and there are no term limits.