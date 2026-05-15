Minnesota's last Black-owned record store Urban Lights Music launches crowdfunding campaign

The Brief Urban Lights Music is the last Black-owned record store in Minnesota, located in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood. The community is rallying to help the store raise $13,000 to stay open. Owner Timothy Wilson says changing times and local challenges have made business tough, but he hopes to keep the store’s legacy alive.



A beloved record store in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood is fighting to keep its doors open as the community bands together to support a local music landmark.

Urban Lights Music faces tough times as last Black-owned record store in Minnesota

What we know:

Urban Lights Music has been a fixture in the neighborhood for 32 years.

"We carry everything from hip-hop, r&b, gospel, jazz, blues, pop-rock. We got it all. If it's cool. We have it," said Timothy Wilson, owner of Urban Lights Music.

The store opened in 1993, joining a bustling scene of record shops like Music Land, Music City and Northern Lights.

Now, with the rise of digital platforms and streaming services, Urban Lights stands as the last Black-owned record store in the state and one of fewer than 50 left nationwide.

Wilson says the pandemic, unrest following the murder of George Floyd, road construction and other challenges have slowed customer traffic to a trickle along University Avenue.

"The Midway used to be a destination. It's a pass-through now. So the hope is that we make it past the pass-thru, and we get back to a destination point," said Wilson.

A light in the neighborhood

The backstory:

Wilson recalls a time when several Black-owned record stores thrived in Minnesota.

"It's humbling, to be honest with you. The fact that there were a few when we first started, and we've kind of been the only one to make it to the next level," said Wilson.

Supporters have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $13,000 to help keep the store afloat. Wilson credits his loyal customers for helping him weather difficult days and believes the resurgence of vinyl could help Urban Lights continue its legacy.

Wilson says competing with big box stores is tough, but he believes Urban Lights offers something special.

"When you have a Target down the street, or you have another big box on the other side of you, pricing can't be the issue, it has to be another reason why people come and shop with you. And I think it's knowledge and I think its customer service and that's what we provide at Urban Lights," said Wilson.

Wilson remains hopeful that the store’s legacy will continue.

Local perspective:

Urban Lights Music is more than just a place to buy records — it’s a cultural hub and a piece of St. Paul history.

Wilson says, "We're all gonna do everything we can in our power to keep things moving, keep the record spinning."

Community members are stepping up to help, showing how important the store is to the neighborhood and to Minnesota’s music scene.