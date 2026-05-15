Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Barron County
6
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Wright County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Chisago County, Sherburne County, Renville County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Mille Lacs County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Todd County, Benton County, Kanabec County, Stearns County, Kandiyohi County, Swift County
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Koochiching County, Crow Wing County, South Itasca County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Aitkin County, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County, South Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, Mahnomen County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Becker County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, Grant County, Pennington County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County, West Marshall County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 5:18 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, Houston County, Fillmore County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 5:16 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Steele County, Freeborn County, Waseca County, Faribault County, Martin County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 5:19 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Nobles County, Jackson County

Wildfire closes portion of highway near Iron Range in northern MN

By
Published  May 15, 2026 4:32pm CDT
Fire
FOX 9
article

A fire burning between Virginia and Gilbert has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 135, drawing a large emergency response on Friday. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • A grass fire has closed Highway 135 between Virginia and Gilbert in northern Minnesota.
    • Multiple fire departments and the Minnesota DNR say they are working to contain the blaze, which is currently estimated to be about 25 acres.
    • Officials are asking the public to stay away from the area.

GILBERT, Minn. (FOX 9) - A grass fire burning near the landfill between Virginia and Gilbert has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 135, drawing a large emergency response to help contain the blaze.

Crews battle fire near GIlbert, Highway 135

What we know:

The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center estimates a fire first reported at 12:45 p.m. on Friday along State highway 135 has burned about 25 acres near the landfill between Virginia and Gilbert.

Multiple fire departments and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are at the scene working to contain the blaze.

Why you should care:

Officials have closed Highway 135 between US 53 in Virginia and Indiana Avenue West in Gilbert.

The closure is in place to keep the public and emergency crews safe as firefighting efforts continue.

Officials are urging everyone to avoid the area.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says that "air support is providing strong assistance for the fire near Gilbert," while thanking the DNR for "being prepared and ready for today’s conditions."

The backstory:

Grass fires can spread quickly, and often require a coordinated response from local and state agencies. A lack of rain across Minnesota can also help fuel any fires that might start.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for 37 counties in western Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions.

What we don't know:

Officials have not determined what might have caused the fire or how long Highway 135 will remain closed.

The Source: Information provided by FOX 21 reporting, the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center and MN 511.

FireMinnesotaWildfiresWeather