Wildfire closes portion of highway near Iron Range in northern MN

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The Brief A grass fire has closed Highway 135 between Virginia and Gilbert in northern Minnesota. Multiple fire departments and the Minnesota DNR say they are working to contain the blaze, which is currently estimated to be about 25 acres. Officials are asking the public to stay away from the area.



A grass fire burning near the landfill between Virginia and Gilbert has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 135, drawing a large emergency response to help contain the blaze.

Crews battle fire near GIlbert, Highway 135

What we know:

The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center estimates a fire first reported at 12:45 p.m. on Friday along State highway 135 has burned about 25 acres near the landfill between Virginia and Gilbert.

Multiple fire departments and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are at the scene working to contain the blaze.

Why you should care:

Officials have closed Highway 135 between US 53 in Virginia and Indiana Avenue West in Gilbert.

The closure is in place to keep the public and emergency crews safe as firefighting efforts continue.

Officials are urging everyone to avoid the area.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says that "air support is providing strong assistance for the fire near Gilbert," while thanking the DNR for "being prepared and ready for today’s conditions."

The backstory:

Grass fires can spread quickly, and often require a coordinated response from local and state agencies. A lack of rain across Minnesota can also help fuel any fires that might start.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for 37 counties in western Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions.

What we don't know:

Officials have not determined what might have caused the fire or how long Highway 135 will remain closed.