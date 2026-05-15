Minnesota home prices up $142K in 10 years, affordability hits new low: Report

The Brief Minnesota home prices have risen by $142,000 over the past 10 years, according to a new report. The report outlines that U.S. home values grew 81% in the last decade, outpacing wage growth in the process. High mortgage rates and inflation continue to impact affordability for potential homebuyers.



Minnesota homeowners have seen a dramatic rise in property values over the past decade, but the growth has made it tougher for new buyers to afford a new home.

Minnesota home values rise faster than wages

What we know:

According to Construction Coverage, which claims to have analyzed data from Zillow, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, home prices in Minnesota have jumped by $142,000 in the past 10 years.

Nationally, home values increased by more than 81% over the last decade, while average hourly earnings only went up by 47%.

The backstory:

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated home price increases, but the trend of growth after economic downturns is nothing new.

Historically, median home prices in the U.S. rose by about 33.6% five years after a recession, the report says.

Meanwhile, inflation is pushing prices higher, and mortgage rates above 6% are keeping monthly payments near record highs.

Why you should care:

Homeowners who bought before the price surge have gained a lot of equity, but those looking to buy now face a much steeper climb.

Dig deeper:

According to the report, below is a summary of the data for Minnesota spanning the last decade:

Percentage change in median home price (2016–2026): +69.4%

Total change in median home price (2016–2026): +$142,007

Median home price (March 2026): $346,668

Median home price (March 2016): $204,661

Percentage change in median household income (2014–2024): +46.4%

Median household income (2024): $89,062