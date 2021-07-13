BCA: Missing 34-year-old St. Paul man may be in Duluth-Superior area

article

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 34-year-old man who has been missing for over three weeks.

Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20. He may be in the Duluth/Superior area, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Balsimo is described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information on Balsimo’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.