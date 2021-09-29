St. Paul man finds skeletal remains in backyard shed, death under investigation

A St. Paul man reported that he found a decomposed body inside of a shed in his backyard last Friday, police said.

Police located skeletal remains in the man's small tin shed on the 1000 block of Central Avenue in St. Paul, according to the reports. The man told police that the remains may be his brother, who was homeless and sometimes slept in the shed. A few years back, he noticed a strong odor coming from the shed, but believed it was a dead animal. The man hadn't been in the shed for about four years.

The Ramsey County medical examiner said that it is possible the remains have been there for several years. Police said the medical examiner is working to identify the deceased and the cause of death. The incident is currently under investigation.