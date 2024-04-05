St. Paul man charged with manslaughter after punching man outside bar

article

A St. Paul man is charged after he allegedly punched another man who later died from a head injury.

According to court documents, Pheng Vang, 38, is charged with first-degree manslaughter after a confrontation outside a St. Paul bar.

The criminal complaint states that St. Paul police responded to the Far East Bar and found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of the bar just before 1 a.m. on March 23. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A witness told police that the victim was assaulted by another man wearing all black. The witness said that the victim "had some kind of issue" with others having a party at the bar, according to the complaint.

The witness then said that the victim was "squaring up to fight" another man when the man in dark clothing, later identified as Vang, came up along the side of the witness and struck the victim with a fist, causing the victim to fall down to the ground, the charges said.

The complaint states that investigators then identified Vang through surveillance footage and by speaking to other witnesses.

According to court documents, Vang told investigators during an interview that he was at the bar on March 23 and that he was leaving when he saw an argument escalating at the corner of Arcade Street and Case Avenue East.

Vang reportedly told police that he approached the victim and the other man, who he’s related to, in order to "defuse the situation", according to the complaint. When the victim reached down to pick up a shot glass, Vang threw a punch, hitting the victim in the head and shoulder and the victim fell to the ground. Vang then left the area.

Vang told investigators he believed he was defending his relative, the charges say.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide after determining the victim died from a closed head injury.

His next court appearance is set for the morning of April 11.