St. Paul man accused of shooting homeless man in face: charges

A St. Paul man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting early Monday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

What we know

Mohamud Hillow Bulle, 35, is accused of shooting another man in the face around 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 30 outside the Parkway Apartments on Seventh Street East across from Birmingham Street.

The victim, who survived the attack, told police that Bulle had accused him of touching his apartment door handle before shooting him with a black .380 handgun, the complaint said.

The victim said Bulle also threatened "I will blow your head off" before chasing down the victim and firing shots.

Context

According to the complaint, the victim played a voicemail that his girlfriend received the morning of the shooting from Bulle. In the message, police said the man on the call made a threat over money that he was owed.

Officers later arrested Bulle at his home, which is just across the street from the shooting scene. At the apartment, they recovered a Ruger .380 handgun hidden in a kitchen trash can.

Speaking with police, Bulle denied shooting the victim but admitted to confronting him earlier that morning, the complaint details. Bulle admitted to knowing the victim, saying the victim is a homeless man who he would sometimes share food and cigarettes with.

What's next?

Bulle remains in custody with bail set at $1 million. He is set to appear in court on Wednesday.