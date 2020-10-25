St. Paul hosts annual 'Trunk or Treat' event - with a twist

article

Halloween is less than a week away, and before some kids hit the streets for trick-or-treating or adapted activities, one community in St. Paul found a special way to celebrate early.

The annual “Trunk or Treat” event kicked off at Martin Luther King Recreation Center Sunday. But with many concerned about COVID-19, the event took a “drive-thru” approach this year.

"We have people coming through, we've got treats for the kids, we've got food packaged for families," said organizer Jonathan Palmer. "Originally, this was started as a way just to have celebration fun stuff for the kids. We have Halloween as a big, fun holiday for a lot of us, being able to get into costumes and candy, and so we wanted something safe to happen in the community that people would be able to come out to."

The next "Trunk or Treat" event is taking place Tuesday at Hazel Park in St. Paul. For more information, click here.