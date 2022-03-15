St. Paul homicide suspect arrested, has home catch fire before apprehension

article

A woman was killed in St. Paul and the suspect was later arrested outside of his burning home according to St. Paul Police.

St. Paul police say they were called to a report of someone on fire near the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue around 9a.m. this morning. When officers arrived on scene they found an unconscious woman in her 40s suffering from burns.

Medics provided aid to the victims, but she died at the scene.

Police quickly identified a suspect who lives in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Bloomington Police took the suspect into custody a short distance from his home that was on fire. It has since been determined the two had a prior relationship.

Details on the fire remain vague, but Bloomington fire did say that no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.