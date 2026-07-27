Minneapolis man fatally hit by train near Anoka County Fairgrounds

The Brief Tyrrell Joseph Christie, 33 of Minneapolis, was killed Friday night after being hit by a train near the Anoka County Fairgrounds. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on July 24 at the train tracks near the 2700 block of Ferry Street in the City of Anoka. Authorities say traffic from people leaving the Anoka County Fair was disrupted by the incident.



A 33-year-old Minneapolis man died Friday night after being hit by a train near the Anoka County Fairgrounds, authorities say.

Man hit by train identified

What we know:

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Monday as Tyrrell Joseph Christie.

What we don't know:

What led up to the incident remains under investigation by the Anoka Police Department, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Fatal Anoka train crash

The backstory:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. at the train tracks near the 2700 block of Ferry Street in the City of Anoka.

Investigators say early information shows Christie was trying to cross in front of an oncoming train when he was struck. Christie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials say traffic from people leaving the Anoka County Fair was disrupted by the incident, and some needed assistance from Metro Transit in getting back to their vehicles.