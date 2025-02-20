2nd fatal St. Paul garage fire of the year leaves 1 dead

The Brief A person has died after a garage fire in St. Paul Wednesday night. Authorities say the relationship between the person who died in the garage fire and the homeowner is unclear. This is the third fire fatality in St. Paul in 2025, with the city saying it averages three fire fatalities a year.



A garage fire in St. Paul Wednesday night left a person dead, marking the third fire fatality for the city this year.

Mayre Street fatal fire

What we know:

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, just before 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a detached garage fire on the 1400 block of Mayre Street.

Crews found the garage fully engulfed in flames, and multiple fire hoses were needed to put the fire out, authorities said.

A person was found dead inside the garage after the fire. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the person died in the fire, marking it the third fire fatality in St. Paul for 2025.

What we don't know:

Authorities said it is unclear what the relationship between the homeowners and the person in the garage may have had. They also said it is unclear if the person was living in the garage at the time of the fire.

The victim has not been identified by authorities.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Previous fatal St. Paul garage fire

Dig deeper:

On Feb. 9, two people were killed in a detached garage fire in St. Paul on Sims Avenue.

Authorities believe that the fire likely started after a space heater was accidentally knocked over, and a heavy fire blocked the garage door exit.

Those deaths were the first two fire deaths in St. Paul in 2025.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

