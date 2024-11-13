St. Paul drive-thru restrictions eyed by city leaders to improve safety

The Brief Zoning amendments before the St. Paul City Council would create restrictions on drive-thrus in the city if approved. The ordinance requirements are said to "improve pedestrian safety, reduce noise and prevent car emissions," but opponents say the requirements could limit options and ultimately push business out of St. Paul. Minneapolis leaders effectively banned new drive-thru developments in 2019, becoming the first city of its size in the U.S. to approve such sweeping restrictions.



New zoning restrictions being considered by St. Paul's city leaders would limit the use of drive-thrus for coffee shops and fast-food restaurants in an effort to improve pedestrian safety and reduce traffic along popular corridors.

What we know

In a proposed ordinance to the city's zoning code before the St. Paul City Council, construction of new drive-thru operations for a business would be prohibited within 300 feet of major transit stations and downtown.

Any new drive-thru would also need to be located to the side or rear of a building, and at least 60 feet from residential properties. It could not be between a public street and a building.

To ease congestion, new drive-thrus would be required to have "stacking spaces" that reduce lines sprawling into traffic – a minimum of six spaces for banks, credit unions, and pharmacies; 12 stacking spaces for fast-food restaurants; and 14 stacking spaces for coffee shops. Speaker box sounds from a drive-thru lane, "must not be plainly audible… to unreasonably disturb the peace and quiet of abutting residential property."

Businesses with already existing drive-thrus would be required to offer walk-up windows or ATMs as alternatives, while products and services provided in a drive-thru window would also be required to be provided in the building’s interior or walk-up. However, mixed-use buildings could receive a variance through the city's zoning board.

A city planning study in March tallied nearly 80 drive-thrus in St. Paul, mostly from restaurants and coffee shops, but also including banks and pharmacies. The study began by proposing restrictions in certain areas of the city, but discussions through committees led to more comprehensive restrictions.

The ordinance is said to, "improve pedestrian safety, reduce noise, and prevent car emissions."

However, its detractors contend that the measures could limit options for customers, and ultimately push business out of St. Paul and into neighboring suburbs.

The St. Paul City Council will hear public input on the proposals on Nov. 13, and vote on the plan later this year.

Minneapolis restrictions

In 2019, the Minneapolis City Council effectively banned new drive-thru facilities at fast-food restaurants, banks and other businesses – becoming the first city of its size in the U.S. to create such sweeping restrictions.

Backers of that ordinance sought to improve public safety and focus on public transportation, while its opponents said the requirements were overly burdensome on businesses and stifle new developments.

The Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan – the city’s overarching development plan addressing housing and population that has faced several legal challenges – ultimately directed the city to outlaw new drive-thrus and gas stations.

Notoriously, a Burger King on Nicollet Avenue has sat vacant since the company closed the location, and the city hasn’t found a new suitor for the building that already has a drive-thru.