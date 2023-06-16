St. Paul dental clinic offers free services, hopes to increase access

It’s estimated that more than 70 million people in the U.S. don’t have dental insurance, and in Minnesota, many still lack access.

Five years ago, a St. Paul dental clinic began offering its services free, and organizers say demand for their care is higher than ever.

Janette Fairbanks arrives at the dentist’s office for a routine checkup, but this is no ordinary day at the dentist. For years, just the thought of being here, she says, was terrifying.

"It started when I was a little girl," Fairbanks told FOX 9. When asked how long she went without seeing a dentist, Fairbanks said, "I would say quite a few years."

In total, it was 39 years to be exact.

"All these years I never realized how it affected my life, my confidence. And I don’t want to cry, I’m sorry. It was the pain. I couldn’t take the pain anymore," said Fairbanks.

In January, Fairbanks turned to Hope Dental Clinic in St. Paul – a safe haven for people who have no money and nowhere to turn. It’s the largest free dental clinic in the state since opening their doors in 2018.

"I’m so thankful, I’m so thankful because they literally saved my life," said Fairbanks.

The office of Hope Dental in St. Paul.

It’s estimated that more than one million residents are without dental insurance in Minnesota, and more than 50% of seniors don’t have access to dental care.

Organizers at Hope Dental say demand for their services is high.

"Even before COVID there was a lot of need with the population that’s fighting to have enough money for rent, pay for healthcare, don’t have insurance, dental tends to fall back, people don’t think that’s important," said Jan Hallstrom, who serves as the clinic's executive director.

Volunteer Dr. Christine Hermanson is Fairbanks' dentist. She believes that oral health is a key indicator of overall health.

"We don’t offer everything, but we offer the basics, and it helps people tremendously," said Hermanson.

When asked if she's still dealing with tooth pain, Fairbanks responded, "No. no, it’s done, I’m so happy."

After overcoming a lifelong challenge, today Fairbanks is smiling. She's now happy and it shows.

"It started to make me get my confidence back, I didn’t feel gross. And I was able to apply for a job and I got a job and I’m not embarrassed anymore," said Fairbanks.

Hope Dental says that when the cost of goods increase, people often make hard decisions on what to cut from their budget and dental care is usually the first to go.

Neglecting regular care can lead to serious problems in the future.

For more information on Hope Dental click here.