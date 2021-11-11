St. Paul council member tests positive for COVID-19

article

A St. Paul city council woman says she is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Council Member Mitra Jalali says she tested positive after experiencing some upper respiratory symptoms. She adds that she is a breakthrough case and was vaccinated and also recently got her booster shot.

Thanks to the vaccine, she says she is in a "much better position to fight [the virus]."

"The COVID vaccine is free, accessible, & can save your life/lives of those you love," wrote Jalali. "While I am not happy to be among the 7,173 new Minnesotans fighting COVID, I am significantly more optimistic about my recovery because I am vaccinated & equipped to combat the virus as a result."