Another child shot in St. Paul, second time in two weekends

In a matter of minutes, Connor Ketteman says his St. Paul neighborhood was swarmed by police cars, after he heard an unfortunately all too familiar sound.

"I heard at least three gunshots, there was probably like three to five seconds in between each one of them," Ketteman explained.

On Saturday night before 11 p.m., St. Paul police confirm a 9-year-old boy was shot in the ankle. Police say shots were fired into a home on Case Avenue East, and investigators recovered shell casings outside. The child was taken to Regions Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, and has since been released.

Ketteman says the regular sound of gun shots now has him scared for his loved ones.

"I’ve definitely been a little bit worried, because people are dumb-dumbs when they’re shooting. They don’t pay attention to what’s behind what they’re shooting," Ketteman said. "Sometimes you think you’re in Gotham City a little bit."

Saturday’s shooting makes for two weekends in a row with young victims. Last weekend an 11-year-old boy was shot in head in St. Paul, and police say a 13-year-old girl was responsible. Authorities charged 34-year-old Martinez Castillo Lloyd. Court documents allege he stored two firearms negligently, and is ineligible to own guns. The 11-year-old victim is now stable and recovering.

"Problems of adults should never become kids’ problems. It’s always kind of pathetic when that happens," Ketteman finished. "I mean that just sucks. No one wants a kid to get hurt."

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry sent FOX 9 a statement on Sunday:

"In the past week our city has experienced a number of gun violence cases which have resulted in two children being victims, a friend accidently killing another, and a cold-blooded murder in the middle of one of our streets. This has to be a call to action for our city to put our collective foot down and say, ‘No more!’

These incidents are inexcusable. They are thoughtless, reckless, and dangerous acts that can’t be allowed to continue. We must stand together to protect our children and face down those responsible."