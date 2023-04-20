Expand / Collapse search
St. Paul Art Crawl is continues this weekend

By
Published 
8:27AM
Things To Do
FOX 9

Spring art crawl underway in St. Paul

The longest-running art crawl in the United States continues in St. Paul this weekend. The St. Paul Art Crawl began in 1991 and now spans four weekends. St. Paul is home to 10 designated art districts and for the crawl, there are 21 venues and galleries to explore.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The longest-running art crawl in the United States continues in Minnesota's capital city this weekend. 

The St. Paul Art Crawl began in 1991 and now spans four weekends. St. Paul is home to 10 designated art districts and for the crawl, there are 21 venues and galleries to explore. 

This weekend, the Schmidt Artist Lofts will open its doors for the crawl which begins Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It continues Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and again on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. 

Here are the locations for the weekends of April 21-23:

  • West 7th/Friedli Gallery, 973 West 7th St.
  • Schmidt Artists, 900 West 7th Place
  • Raymond Station, The Bindery Building, 708 Vandalia St.
  • Dow Art Gallery & Framing, 2242 University Ave. 
  • Kala Vandanam, 2327 Wycliff St. Suite 214
  • Paul Gaston’s Pottery Studio & Gallery – Universe Buildings, 2147 University Ave. W