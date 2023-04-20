St. Paul Art Crawl is continues this weekend

The longest-running art crawl in the United States continues in Minnesota's capital city this weekend.

The St. Paul Art Crawl began in 1991 and now spans four weekends. St. Paul is home to 10 designated art districts and for the crawl, there are 21 venues and galleries to explore.

This weekend, the Schmidt Artist Lofts will open its doors for the crawl which begins Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It continues Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and again on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Here are the locations for the weekends of April 21-23: