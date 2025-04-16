Expand / Collapse search

St. Louis Park SWAT arrest 1, recover stolen gun

Published  April 16, 2025 5:35pm CDT
St. Louis County
Police lights generic. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Police arrested a man on assault charges early Wednesday morning.
    • A witness told officers they heard a woman yell, "shoot me." 
    • Law enforcement arrested a man on assault charges and recovered a stolen gun. 

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Louis Park police arrested a man and recovered a stolen gun after responding to a report of an assault in an apartment building early Wednesday morning. 

St. Louis Park assault arrest 

What we know:

The St. Louis Park Police Department said officers responded to a reported assault at an apartment in the 4800 block of Highway 7 just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A witness told police they heard a woman yell, "shoot me," according to a news release from authorities. 

Officers say they believe they heard someone "charging a firearm" when they approached an apartment door and evacuated several people from the unit.

A SWAT team then responded and the suspect surrendered around 6:50 a.m. 

Police say a man was arrested and booked on domestic assault and second-degree assault. Police also recovered a stolen gun.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity and information on what may have led to the incident was not released.

The Source: This story used information shared by the St. Louis Park Police Department. 

