St. Louis Park SWAT arrest 1, recover stolen gun

The Brief Police arrested a man on assault charges early Wednesday morning. A witness told officers they heard a woman yell, "shoot me." Law enforcement arrested a man on assault charges and recovered a stolen gun.



St. Louis Park police arrested a man and recovered a stolen gun after responding to a report of an assault in an apartment building early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The St. Louis Park Police Department said officers responded to a reported assault at an apartment in the 4800 block of Highway 7 just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A witness told police they heard a woman yell, "shoot me," according to a news release from authorities.

Officers say they believe they heard someone "charging a firearm" when they approached an apartment door and evacuated several people from the unit.

A SWAT team then responded and the suspect surrendered around 6:50 a.m.

Police say a man was arrested and booked on domestic assault and second-degree assault. Police also recovered a stolen gun.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity and information on what may have led to the incident was not released.