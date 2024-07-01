St. Louis Park's Showplace ICON theater closes; Marcus Theatres will reopen it

article

St. Louis Park's Showplace ICON movie theater closed on Sunday, but it will be reopened as the Marcus West End Cinema next week.

Showplace ICON at the Shops at West End closed on June 30. But Marcus Theatres, through an agreement to assume operations with the property's owner, will reopen the theater on July 8, a press release says.

"We’re thrilled to extend the Marcus Theatres experience to the Shops at West End," said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. "It’s an opportunity to continue to engage Marcus movie fans as well as gain new ones and to demonstrate our continued confidence in the theatre business as the summer blockbuster season heats up."

The St. Louis Park theater will be Marcus Theatres' eighth location in Minnesota and will be the closest to Minneapolis. The other locations in Minnesota are: Duluth Cinema, Lakes Cinema in Hermantown, Oakdale Cinema, Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park, Rochester Cinema + IMAX, Rosemount Cinema, and Southbridge Crossing Cinema in Shakopee.

Marcus Theatres says it will "welcome the staff of the Showplace ICON Theater into the Marcus family of associates."

Those who purchased tickets to Showplace ICON Theater after July 1 will be refunded the credit card used for the purchase, a note on the company's website said. All Showplace ICON loyalty program members can join the free Marcus Magical Movie Rewards loyalty program, a press release says.

Marcus Theatres is based in Milwaukee and is known for its "Value Tuesday" and "Everyday Matinee" programs. On Tuesdays, members of the theatre's loyalty program can pay $6 for a movie ticket and get free popcorn.