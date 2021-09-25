St. Cloud State student athlete suspended as police investigate alleged assault

Saint Cloud State University says a student athlete has been suspended as police and the university investigate an "off-campus incident".

According to St. Cloud police, the incident in question involves an alleged assault that happened early last Saturday morning on the 700 block of 7th Avenue South. Around 1:40 a.m., a call was made to police about people fighting at that location and officers responded. The investigation is currently "very active", according to investigators.

The University issued a statement on social media Saturday, which reads: "SCSU is aware of an off-campus incident with a student athlete & student on 9/18. It is under investigation by the St. Cloud Police Dept. SCSU takes these incidents seriously. Safety is a top priority. The student athlete has been suspended from the team as SCSU investigates."

The parents of the alleged assault victim tell FOX 9 their son will have to take the rest of the semester off to move home and undergo facial and jaw surgery. They're started an online petition calling for an arrest in this case that's already garnered more than 3,000 signatures.