St. Cloud police use tear gas to disperse crowd, arrest several after another night of unrest

Unrest in St. Cloud, Minnesota continued overnight as police reported numerous arrests after a crowd vandalized a liquor store.

The owners of the store say a group of about ten people broke in shortly after midnight and stole some alcohol and money.

The St. Cloud Police Department said officers used tear gas to control the crowd.

“We have had crowd control issues similar or larger than last night with gas deployed due to criminal activity of the crowd. Numerous arrests,” police spokesperson Jeffrey Oxton said.

The unrest follows a night when about 100 people protested outside of a police station after a Twitter post falsely claimed police had shot and killed as many as two black men. The incident the false Twitter post referenced, however, involved an 18-year-old man shooting a police officer in the hand during an arrest.

The suspect has since been charged with assault.

The officer is out of surgery and recovering.