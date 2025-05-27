St. Cloud PD IDs serial graffiti vandals who causes thousands in damage
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Cloud police say they've identified two serial graffiti vandals who caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Vandals arrested
What we know:
Police say they've been investigating the vandalism involving the two suspects, a 22-year-old St. Cloud resident and a 16-year-old boy from Kansas who's living temporarily in St. Cloud.
Police say the suspects used the tags "BESH" and "VANISH" respectively.
The backstory:
Police say the 22 year old, using the tag "BESH," is responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damage in downtown St. Cloud.
The 16-year-old boy, who went by "VANISH," was responsible for 15 acts of vandalism, causing about $3,000 in damage in downtown and on the south side of St. Cloud.
What's next:
Police say they've sent the cases to the Stearns County Attorney's office for consideration of felony-level charges.
Officers are still working to investigate other acts of vandalism and identify other suspects. Anyone with information on vandalism can contact police at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.