St. Cloud PD IDs serial graffiti vandals who causes thousands in damage

Published  May 27, 2025 3:58pm CDT
The Brief

    • St. Cloud police say they've identified two serial vandals who caused thousands in damage.
    • The suspects are accused of multiple acts of graffiti.
    • One suspect is a 22-year-old St. Cloud man. The other is a 16-year-old boy from Kansas, who is temporarily in Minnesota.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Cloud police say they've identified two serial graffiti vandals who caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Vandals arrested

What we know:

Police say they've been investigating the vandalism involving the two suspects, a 22-year-old St. Cloud resident and a 16-year-old boy from Kansas who's living temporarily in St. Cloud.

Police say the suspects used the tags "BESH" and "VANISH" respectively.

The backstory:

Police say the 22 year old, using the tag "BESH," is responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damage in downtown St. Cloud.

The 16-year-old boy, who went by "VANISH," was responsible for 15 acts of vandalism, causing about $3,000 in damage in downtown and on the south side of St. Cloud.

What's next:

Police say they've sent the cases to the Stearns County Attorney's office for consideration of felony-level charges.

Officers are still working to investigate other acts of vandalism and identify other suspects. Anyone with information on vandalism can contact police at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

