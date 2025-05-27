St. Cloud PD IDs serial graffiti vandals who causes thousands in damage

article

The Brief St. Cloud police say they've identified two serial vandals who caused thousands in damage. The suspects are accused of multiple acts of graffiti. One suspect is a 22-year-old St. Cloud man. The other is a 16-year-old boy from Kansas, who is temporarily in Minnesota.



St. Cloud police say they've identified two serial graffiti vandals who caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Vandals arrested

What we know:

Police say they've been investigating the vandalism involving the two suspects, a 22-year-old St. Cloud resident and a 16-year-old boy from Kansas who's living temporarily in St. Cloud.

Police say the suspects used the tags "BESH" and "VANISH" respectively.

The backstory:

Police say the 22 year old, using the tag "BESH," is responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damage in downtown St. Cloud.

The 16-year-old boy, who went by "VANISH," was responsible for 15 acts of vandalism, causing about $3,000 in damage in downtown and on the south side of St. Cloud.

What's next:

Police say they've sent the cases to the Stearns County Attorney's office for consideration of felony-level charges.

Officers are still working to investigate other acts of vandalism and identify other suspects. Anyone with information on vandalism can contact police at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.