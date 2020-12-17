St. Cloud Hospital performs first COVID-19 vaccinations

article

St. Cloud Hospital became the first local hospital in Minnesota to administer COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.

A group of doctors and nurses received the doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during a ceremony.

While the federally-run Minnesota VA hospital was able to perform vaccinations earlier this week, other hospitals in Minnesota said they were waiting for doses and training before they could move ahead with vaccinations.

First in line for the vaccine in St. Cloud was intensive care unit nurse Amy White, who said she was "honored" to be the first to get the vaccine at the hospital.

"37 years working in intensive care, I just see us fighting battle after battle after battle," she explained. "If I can be part of the cure and the prevention, I want to do that."

While St. Cloud Hospital is the first to start vaccinations, other Minnesota hospitals are expected to follow suit in the coming days. Hennepin Healthcare announced on Thursday it has received its first doses and plans to perform vaccinations starting on Friday.