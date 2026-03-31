Fire at St. Cloud elementary school prompts evacuation, early dismissal

The Brief A fire at Westwood Elementary School in St. Cloud is under investigation. Students and staff evacuated the building on Tuesday morning and were relocated to a nearby church for reunification with family. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and school is dismissed for the day due to air quality concerns.



A fire at Westwood Elementary School in St. Cloud Tuesday morning prompted the evacuation of students and an early dismissal as officials continue to assess air quality inside the building.

Fire at elementary school

What we know:

Authorities responded to the school just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire. First responders and school staff evacuated all students and were relocated to a nearby church for reunification with their family.

Fire crews contained the blaze, though officials have not said where in the building the fire started or the extent of the damage. No injuries have been reported.

In a post on social media, school officials said all students and staff are safe but would be dismissed early due to air quality concerns following the fire. Kidstop and afternoon preschool were also canceled for Tuesday.

What we don't know:

City agencies are working with the school district to evaluate the building’s condition and determine when it will be safe to return, with air quality and cleanup listed as primary concerns.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.