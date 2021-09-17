St. Anthony police: Woman abducted at knifepoint, robbed

St. Anthony police are investigating after a woman said she was abducted at knifepoint and robbed Thursday night.

At 9:27 p.m., officers responded to Fulham Street south of Roselawn Avenue for a report of a woman in distress. When they arrived they learned, three people had approached the woman and forced her into a vehicle at knifepoint. They assaulted her and stole her cell phone, small pink backpack, and wallet before letting her out of the vehicle near where she was abducted.

The vehicle is described as a small, black four-door sedan. The vehicle was driven by a woman wearing a medical-style mask and white jacket. The man who carried the knife is believed to be 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, heavy build, afro-style hair. At the time, he was wearing a red hoodie with a red square and letters on the front. The third person was also male.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance video footage of the reported incident is asked to contact St. Anthony police at (612) 782-3350 or contact Ramsey County dispatch at (651) 767-0648.