Spring Lake Park native wins 2 Jiu Jitsu titles, sets Guinness World Record

The Brief Last spring, Jim Clark won two gold medals at an international jiu jitsu tournament in Ireland. Now the 61-year-old from Spring Lake Park has done it again. In addition to getting more hardware, Clark set a new Guinness World Record for eating a 130 gram ice cream cone in 24.72 seconds during his trip.



Spring Lake Park native Jim Clark is a two-time gold medalist at the International Jiu Jitsu Tournament in Ireland.

Now, the 61-year-old has done it again. He set a Guinness World Record by eating an ice cream cone in less than 25 seconds during the trip. Clark says the record would be his 35th Guinness World Record title.

‘Feels good to accomplish things’

Local perspective:

For Clark, Brazilian jiu jitsu allows him to compete in martial arts at the highest level and his latest trip across the pond is proof his winning ways are no fluke.

"I feel great. It's something that I've put a lot of work in, a lot of effort in," said Clark.

‘Glad I won the world record’

The backstory:

FOX 9 first introduced you to Clark back in April, when the then 60-year-old black belt won two gold medals at the Dublin International Open in Ireland. One was in his weight class, and the other in a tournament of champions.

Last week, Clark returned to the Emerald Isle, where he won two more gold medals in the same categories in the same tournament.

"I defended it in a sense. I went back and sometimes it's even harder to defend it, but I was able to come away with double gold again," said Clark.

In addition to winning more hardware, Clark also set a new Guinness World Record for eating a 130-gram ice cream cone in 24.72 seconds during his trip.

The record still has to be reviewed and certified by Guinness, but Clark says it would be his 35th Guinness World Record title.

"It just feels good to accomplish things. I have kind of a bucket list or laundry list of things that I wanna accomplish before I go gently into that good night," said Clark.

‘I’m looking for something to do’

What they're saying:

Now Clark says he is looking for a new competitive challenge and whatever it is, he'll go to the mat to be a success.

"The body succumbs to fatigue, sickness, and old age, but the human spirit can rise above these things," said Clark.

Clark says he has yet to win a World Championship for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, but he hopes to do that in Las Vegas in December.