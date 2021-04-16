Spring allergy season hitting harder and earlier, allergists say

article

If you suffer from spring allergies and feel like you’re being hit harder and earlier this year – it’s not your imagination.

At Lake Nokomis in south Minneapolis there’s no shortage of bikes, walkers, runners, and their pets on a sunny spring day.

"I don’t want to stay inside, we stay inside enough," said Chelsea Thurston, who suffers from spring allergies. "COVID makes us stay inside. We have to go out … We just bring along our Kleenex."

While it’s hard to stay inside, when you have spring allergies being outside can get uncomfortable.

"Two days ago my nose was just like a faucet just running, running, running," said Michael Zimberg, who gets spring allergies.

This year, allergies seem a little more obnoxious than usual.

"Allergy season has been really bad this year – for me especially," said Thurston.

Allergists in the Twin Cities say they’re seeing fuller offices.

"Late March we were kind of busy, last week we were swamped, this week we were swamped as well too," said Dr. Aaron Pinion, an allergist and immunologist at M Health Fairview.

Dr. Pinion says trees are blooming earlier than normal and the pollen allergy season is getting longer.

"There was a recent study that was published that showed since 1990 we have about 20 extra days specifically in the Midwest of pollination," he said.

Dr. Pinion and others believe climate change is part of the issue.

"You get increased greenhouse gases, nitrous oxide or methane or carbon dioxide, and they can stay in the atmosphere and that causes warming up of our temperatures, which can contribute to longer seasons and growth and increased pollen," he said.

Dr. Pinion says over-the-counter medications can really help relieve symptoms as well as can washing your hands, face and taking a shower before bed. If the symptoms aren’t going away, visit the allergist.

Otherwise, find some humor in the fact you’re not alone.

"All in it together with our nose sprays and Neti pots. It’s real attractive," said Thurston.



