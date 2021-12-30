Expand / Collapse search
St. Paul woman shot in chest at ATM, no suspect in custody yet

Published 
Updated 4:38PM
Payne-Phalen
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman in St. Paul was shot in the chest while at an ATM Wednesday night, according to the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD).

Police say that around 8:30 p.m. a woman had just finished using an ATM on the 1300 block of Phalen Boulevard when a male suspect approached her while she was in her car and shot her in the chest.

The victim drove away from the scene as the suspect chased her on foot.

She was able to call 911 and medics and police were able to meet her and get her to Regions hospital. She is expected to survive. 

Police do not have a suspect in custody. 